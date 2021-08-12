Kwahu Omanhene named as ADB board chair

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahu Omanhene, has been named as the board chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).



With this latest appointment, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II joins a list of prominent personalities who have received appointments under the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He takes over from Alex Bernasko, who served as the chairman of the nine-member board of ADB during the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

According to an Asaase radio report monitored by GhanaWeb, the Kwaku Omanhene is expected to support the management and staff of ADB to pursue the company’s vision, which is to be the people’s bank, harnessing the transformational power of agribusiness for wealth creation.



“Also, at the forefront of the targets that the board chairman and the management of ADB are expected to set for themselves will be growing a strong, customer-centered bank, and providing profitable and diversified financial services for sustained contribution to agricultural development,” the report added.



Profile of the Kwahu Omanhene



Known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II is a chartered accountant by profession. In 2017, at the very young age of just 34, he was enstooled as the paramount chief of Kwahu.



Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II schooled at SOS in Suhum and then enrolled at Association International School in Accra, where he was a pupil from kindergarten to JSS3. In 1998 he completed his Basic Education Certificate Examination and in February 1999 he proceeded to St Peter’s School in Kwahu, where he read business for his senior high school exams.

He was admitted to the University of Ghana, Legon in 2002 to study business administration (accounting option) and graduated in 2006. He joined KPMG just after school as an audit associate and worked with the firm until about 2009. He then moved to the United States to pursue a Master’s course in finance and investment banking at Lincoln University.



On completing his Master’s he returned to Ghana in 2010. The following year he secured a six-month consultancy engagement with Goldfields Ghana Ltd in Damang, in the Western Region, specifically to carry out asset verification. Three months into his contract, a member of management – the capital accountant of Goldfields Ghana Ltd – resigned and he was asked to take up the position.



He worked in the gold industry up to 2013, when he left to start his own consultancy. In 2017, he was enstooled as the Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area.



