Kwahu Paragliding Festival returns this Easter after two-year break

The Kwahu Paragliding Festival garners huge tourist attraction annually

The Kwahu Paragliding Festival is set to make a return this after two years’ hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The event which has traditionally been held to coincide with the Easter festivities since its inception in 2005 has become the most patronized event in Ghana during this period. This year’s is expected to go beyond the usual three days as officials take activities a notch higher.



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) held a media launch of the festival yesterday, March 16 at the Kwahumanhene’s Palace at Abene.



GTA CEO, Akwasi Agyeman expressing his delight at the return of the event said, the Paragliding Festival had become one of Ghana’s tourism triggers and for this reason, domestic tourism had been affected badly for the two years the event has not taken place.



The festival this year will see a plethora of novel activities to spice it up.



Agyeman revealed that there would be hot air balloon and a marathon in addition to the myriad of activities that would be held in tandem with the Paragliding. For the first time also, a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) comprising GTA, the Kwahu Traditional Area, Municipal and District Chief Executives, the Police and other security and emergency services has been put together to ensure a successful event.

The GTA is also partnering tour operators to provide packages to patrons who would want to explore sites and attractions of the Kwahu area during the festival.



The GTA Boss said it was important for them to have close collaboration between the local government and traditional authorities of the area, stating that, through such partnerships a lot can be done to promote other visitor attractions beyond just the paragliding activities.



Patrons will be able to access a list of events from the festival directory which is being put together by GTA. Activities earmarked include, cultural, religious, musical concerts and other social events.



Akwasi Agyeman also disclosed that there are plans to make paragliding a weekly event by the end of the year, adding that the Ghanaian trainee pilot had obtained his license to fly.



The Kwahu Kyidomhene, Nana Ayirepah Bonsu Ababio, who acted in the stead of the Kwahumanhene charged the LOC to make sure this year’s Paragliding Festival remains incident-free while ensuring that patrons have fun in a safe and secure atmosphere.

Of particular concern was patrons’ adherence to COVID-19 protocols which he said is necessary to prevent widespread of the virus. He also hoped that the Paragliding would be regularized to boost tourism in the Kwahu area.



Cost per flight this year is GH¢500. Potential flyers would also have to take an antigen test at GH¢50 on the spot before flying. The public is urged to visit www.visighana.com or go to the GTA office to book their flights in advance.



The media launch of the 2022 Kwahu Paragliding Festival also brought together Municipal and District Chief Executives of Kwahu West, South and East who pledged their support to ensure that issues such as security, traffic management are well taken care of.