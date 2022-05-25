Kwahu Summit 2022 to focus on Africa's economic transformation - Gayheart Mensah

Kwahu summit launched in Accra

Summit to focus on intra-Africa trade



African leaders must be on the same page – Gayheart Mensah



Board Member of the Africa Prosperity Network, Gayheart Mensah has touted the prospects of the Kwaku Summit as one that seeks to transform Ghana’s economy.



The Kwahu Summit is a strategic platform where the movers and shakers of Africa's economy will elevate the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) from ambition action.



Addressing journalists following the launch of the summit Accra, Gayheart Mensah underscored the importance of African-focused leadership in a bid to transform the economy.



“We need to sit and think about the extent to which we can together organise our countries, trade opportunities and economies such that the impact of external factors that affect development will be limited,” he stated.

“We need to reach a point where in case the European Union suffers a setback, Africa should not be impacted and we should be able to trade more among ourselves, promote situations where African leaders are on the same page to transform the continent's economies,” Mensah continued.



Meanwhile, at the Kwahu Summit, participants will formulate practical, actionable initiatives to enhance trade in Africa and create prosperity for Africans.



The Summit will amplify public-private partnership, and foster collaboration among African states and businesses to develop intra Africa trade.



It will also focus on deliberate and sustainable measures to grow Africa into a manufacturing powerhouse, and create an effective platform for businesses and political leaders to build the Africa many yearn for.



The Kwahu Summit seeks to assist AfCFTA to deliver on its 2030 deadline to be fully operational in Africa.



