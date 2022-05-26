Kwahu Summit will foster positive narratives for Africa - Eugene Owusu

Kwahu summit launched in Accra

Summit to focus on intra-Africa trade



African leaders must be on the same page – Gayheart Mensah



Executive Secretary of the Kwahu Summit 2022,Eugene Owusu has outlined the importance of the summit to the African continent.



According to him, this presents Africa with the opportunity to affect the practical plans it has for prosperity.



Speaking at the launch of the Kwahu Summit he said, “the Kwahu Summit is phenomenally important, not just for this country but for the continent as a whole. It is important for the continent for two reasons. One is that the time has come for this continent to truly define and shape its own narratives. The time has come for the narrative for this continent to be owned and controlled by Africans. Enough of the narrative of Africa being defined by external factors.”

He further noted that the summit also affords the opportunity for Africans to leverage the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade agreement which presents the scope for Africans to derive gains from intra-African trade.



“Secondly, Accra hosts the African Continental Free Trade Area and this presents tremendous opportunities for Africa’s transformation for prosperity. What we want to do is leverage the Kwahu Summit on Africa’s prosperity to really practicalize the provisions within the AfCFTA agreement. It is really about concrete and tangible initiative that will essentially dismantle borders on this continent, deepen intra-African trade, deepen regional integration, and deepen economic diversification, all of which are important for Africa’s industrialization,” he said.



However, board Member of the Africa Prosperity Network, Gayheart Mensah has touted the prospects of the Kwaku Summit as one that seeks to transform Ghana’s economy.



The Kwahu Summit is a strategic platform where the movers and shakers of Africa's economy will elevate the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) from ambition action.



Addressing journalists following the launch of the summit Accra, Gayheart Mensah underscored the importance of African-focused leadership in a bid to transform the economy.

“We need to sit and think about the extent to which we can together organise our countries, trade opportunities and economies such that the impact of external factors that affect development will be limited,” he stated.



“We need to reach a point where in case the European Union suffers a setback, Africa should not be impacted and we should be able to trade more among ourselves, promote situations where African leaders are on the same page to transform the continent's economies,” Mensah continued.



Meanwhile, at the Kwahu Summit, participants will formulate practical, actionable initiatives to enhance trade in Africa and create prosperity for Africans.



