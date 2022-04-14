Kwaku Easter: Business owners optimistic about huge patronage after 2 years break

Kwahu Easter expectations

Business owners in Kwahu are optimistic about making massive sales during the Kwahu Easter festivities starting April 15, 2022, after a 2-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kwahu Easter and Paragliding festival has been the destination for most Ghanaians during Easter but has had to be canceled due to COVID restrictions and social distancing.



However, according to the traders and vendors, Kwahu Easter offers an opportunity for them to make some extra cash as visitors troop into the town.

GhanaWeb’s Wonder Hagan spoke to some traders ahead of the celebrations.



“From the 15th of April, that’s where we will be introducing all sorts of meat, from shawarma, chicken, khebab French fries, and all sorts of things. So, this Easter we are really preparing.



Another trader said, “I know I’ll get market for my goods because last week, there was a funeral here and the way they were telling me that this Easter they will be coming here. The feedback I’ve been getting shows that this year, the place will really “jam”.”



Hotels have not been left out as some have been reported to be fully booked weeks before the actual celebrations.



“We are prepared because looking at our hotel, we have two floors ready for the Easter and we are very prepared. People have been calling in to also make reservations ahead of time.”

Food sellers and service providers have also not been left out.



Food seller: “It’s been a while since we celebrated Easter and I sell soft drinks and water. I’ll take the opportunity to cash in.”



Driver: “We will be happy a lot of people come because it will help boost business. It’s our cocoa season and we will make use of it. We won’t joke.”



Mechanic: “I’m a mechanic. For the Easter celebrations, I’m not sure I would even have the chance to sleep, I’ll be working and making money.”