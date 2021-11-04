Kwame Jantuah pessimistic about scrapping more petroleum levies

Energy Analyst Kwame Jantuah

Energy Analyst Kwame Jantuah has expressed doubt over the government’s ability and willingness to scrap some petroleum levies.

This is due to economic conditions which in his view, puts the government in a situation where it cannot afford to do without taxes from the petroleum sector.



He was however hopeful Parliament will look into the matter before Christmas.

“At the rate of where the finances of the country are I find it very difficult for the government to be able to scrap any more taxes with regard to what the (transport) unions are asking for because the system is quite tough financially for the country and government needs every penny it can get to help the economy afloat”, he noted.