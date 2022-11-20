Kwesi Botchway will be remembered as the minister who changed Ghana's economic fortunes - Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, a Business Executive and Consultant at Dalex Finance, has eulogised the late former Minister of Finance, Professor Kwesi Botchwey.

According to him, the late Professor will be remembered as Ghana's foremost finance minister who changed the country's economic fortunes.



He noted that the untimely demise of Kwesi Botchway during the time that the country is going through some economic difficulties and seeking a bailout from the IMF, increases his nostalgia for his record term as Finance Minister.



Joe Jackson tweeted, "Dr. Kwesi Botchway, Your passing, at this time of an economic crisis, increases my nostalgia for your record term as Finance Minister.



"We will forever remember you as the minister who changed our economic fortunes.



"Rest in peace 'Uncle Kwesi'."

Kwesi Botchwey died at the age of 78 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday, November 19.



As part of his political career, he served in the Rawlings' Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) - military regime - and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - civilian regime - as the Secretary for Finance and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning respectively.



He was described as the longest-serving finance minister in Ghana's history.



Prof Botchwey attended Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School before proceeding to the University of Ghana to pursue an LLB. He was at Yale Law School for his LLM and graduated from the University of Michigan Law School with his doctorate.



Prof. Kwesi Botchwey served as an advisor to World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.

He had vast expertise in economic management as he was a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility under the Fund.



Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the late scholar, especially from his close associates and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress.



