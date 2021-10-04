LBCs to start using electronic weighing scales from October 8

Cocoa farmers over the period have lamented about the adjustment of scales

• All LBCs in Ghana will now have to use an electronic scale for weighing cocoa

• The measure, according to COCOBOD is necessary to curb tampering of scales



• Cocoa farmers over the period have lamented about the adjustment of scales



Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) in Ghana’s cocoa value chain are now required to soon use digital weighing scales to measure the weight of cocoa purchased farmers.



The move, which is expected to curb the practice where Purchasing Clerks and LBCs tend to tamper with their scales, to rip off cocoa farmers, is expected to kick off from October 8, 2021.

Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana COCOBOD further, Fiifi Boafo explained the decision to introduce the electronic scale, “was to deal with the problem we have identified whereby Licensed Buying agents were tampering with the scales they were using and putting the farmers at a disadvantaged position.”



Sector minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto on his part said the electronic scale has been certified by the Ghana Standard Authority.



“It has been ascertained to conform to mandatory requirements and now Cocoa buyers cannot adjust the weighing scale after it has been calibrated and sealed by the Ghana Standard Authority and I urged all the LBCs to cooperate with the Ghana Standard Authority to set up the scales to assist the farmers to enjoy the full benefits from their investments,” he added.



The initiative by the Ghana COCOBOD will now see all cocoa farmers in the country registered and issued with identification cards which will enable them to trade their cocoa beans with the goal of earning what is due them.