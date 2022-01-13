LIVESTREAMED: AfCFTA Secretariat launches Pan African Payments & Settlement System

The AfCFTA Secretariat is located in Ghana-West Africa

The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat is holding a commercial launch of the Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) in Accra, Ghana.

PAPSS is a centralised payment and settlement infrastructure for intra-African trade and commerce payments.



The project is being developed in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank which seeks to facilitate payments as well as formalise some of the unrecorded trade due to prevalence of informal cross-border trade in Africa.



The system will also provide an alternative to current high-cost and lengthy correspondent banking relationships to facilitate trade among member countries of the free trade pact.

