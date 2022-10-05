LIVESTREAMED: BOST provides update on Ghana's petroleum sector

Edwin Provencal, Managing Director of BOST

After posting ten years of consecutive losses, the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited recorded an increase in profit of GH¢161 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

The development is due to a core business strategy and an increase in petrol and diesel sales revenue of about 83 percent.



Managing Director of BOST, Edwin Provencal is providing some updates on the petroleum sector at the Minister's press briefing series in Accra.

Watch the stream below:



