LIVESTREAMED: Bank of Ghana commissions its hospital

Thu, 8 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Bank of Ghana is commissioning its hospital today, July 8 at an event in Accra.
After the ceremony, the hospital will be handed over to the Ghana Health Service to be opened to the public.
In April 2020, the Bank Hospital was released to support the Ministry of Health in the treatment of patients who tested positive for COVID-19.
