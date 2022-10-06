2
LIVESTREAMED: Bank of Ghana holds 108th MPC press conference

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana121212121212121 Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to announce its decision on the policy rate following its scheduled 108th meeting.

This comes after the Committee had postponed its earlier announcement to coincide with the end of the IMF mission team to Ghana.

The Bank earlier explained the postponement is “to allow the decision on the policy rate to benefit from the broader discussions to be held during the period.”

The MPC held its regular meeting from September 20, 2022, to Friday, September 23, 2022, to review developments in the economy.

Meanwhile, inflation for the month of August reached 33.9 percent with food and transportation being the major contributors.

With the rise in inflation, it is expected that the committee will either hike or maintain the policy rate.

