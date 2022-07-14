LIVESTREAMED: Dr. Bawumia speaks on Ghana's decision to go to IMF

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to speak on Ghana's decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for support, today July 14.
This was disclosed by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko in a tweet.
The Vice President is currently speaking as a Guest of Honour at the official launch of an event organized by the Accra Business School and South East Technological University in Ireland.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Mahama didn’t run economy in 2020 or 2019 – Asiedu Nketia replies Bawumia
- Ghana's inflation hits 29.8% for month of June 2022
- Investment in production capacity crucial for inflation control—Economist
- 10 things Akufo-Addo must do to prove he is dealing with the economic crisis
- Fuel price hikes keep inflation high at 29.8% in June
- Read all related articles