LIVESTREAMED: Dr Bawumia speaks on Ghana's economy at TESCON event

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to deliver an address on the Ghanaian economy on April 7, 2022.

The presentation will take place at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.



Prior to the event, Ghanaians have accused the Vice President of being silent on topical issues such as the cedi’s decline against major trading currencies, passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy among others.



The year began with an array of economic and social challenges in Ghana with key rating agencies downgrading the economy and investors resorting to making their investments in other nations.



Government on its part has insisted that a number of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, and ongoing tensions in Europe have impacted the country's economic situation.



However, the much-awaited address by the Vice President, Dr Bawumia is expected to touch on some of these factors and government's measures to mitigate them.

