LIVESTREAMED: Energy Minister speaks on oil exploration, intermittent power crisis

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh met the press to address the intermittent power crisis and other developments in his sector.
This presser came after the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) announced that some parts of Accra will experience power outrages from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022.
According to a statement issued by GRIDCo, the outages are due to the reconstruction works undertaken by GRIDCo on power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to the Mallam junction substation.
