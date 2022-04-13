0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMED: Energy Minister speaks on oil exploration, intermittent power crisis

NAPO Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh met the press to address the intermittent power crisis and other developments in his sector.

This presser came after the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) announced that some parts of Accra will experience power outrages from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

According to a statement issued by GRIDCo, the outages are due to the reconstruction works undertaken by GRIDCo on power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to the Mallam junction substation.

Watch the livestream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don't deny Assin North an MP – Tsatsu Tsikata tells SC ahead of ruling
NPP lawyer questions Manasseh and Prof. Azar
Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties
Sulley Ali Muntari sued for €97,320 - Report
Police react to viral video of sword-wielding Lebanese
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Related Articles: