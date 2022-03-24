4
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMED: Finance Minister speaks on measures adopted to rescue economy

Ken Ofori Atta 5679.jpeg Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to on March 24, 2022 announce a number of measures aimed at addressing Ghana’s current economic challenges.

The move comes after government held a crunch Cabinet meeting at the Peduase Lodge last weekend.

Some key measures set to be announced by the finance minister will entail pay cuts, government’s flagship programmes, interventions to mitigate the cedi’s depreciation among others.

In addition to the address, it is expected that Ken Ofori-Atta will provide an update on government's decision on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy which has received widespread backlash from citizens and lawmakers.

Meanwhile, government plans to inject US$2 billion into the economy to shore up the strength of the cedi against major trading currencies.

Watch a stream of the address below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP