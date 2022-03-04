4
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMED: Government holds 5th town hall meeting on E-Levy at Ho

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta 2 637x424 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government continues to engage Ghanaians on its proposed Electronic Transaction Levy to win the support of the public for the new tax policy.

The government as part of its public engagements has hosted a number of town hall meetings to educate the populace on the need and importance of the policy.

Led by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, another town hall meeting is being hosted in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

The E-Levy is a 1.5% tax levy government intends to impose on all electronic transactions covering mobile money, banks transfers, ATM withdrawals, among others.

It is estimated that government will realise some GH¢6 billion annually from the policy which is currently a bill before the parliament of Ghana.

Watch a stream of the town hall meeting below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Dzifa Gomashie ‘tackles’ Prof Martey
Related Articles: