LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta speaks on Ghana's economy at Minister's press briefing

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is addressing journalists at the Minister's Press Briefing series in Accra.

He is expected to provide updates on the Ghanaian economy which is now seeking an economic support programme from the International Monetary Fund.



Ghana is currently holding official negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for an economic support programme.



The country is targeting US$3 billion from the Bretton Woods institution once an agreement can be reached.



The worsening economic situation compelled the government in July to initiate contact with IMF for an economic support programme.

Government hopes to complete negotiations by end of this year to receive the funds in the first quarter of 2023.



Watch the stream below:



