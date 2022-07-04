LIVESTREAMED: Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah speaks on government's IMF decision

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is speaking on government's decision to engage the International Monetary Fund for a bailout on Accra-based Peace FM.

He is also answering questions about the decision taken by government to commence formal engagements with the Bretton Woods Institution and the economy in general.



President Akufo-Addo on July 1 authorized to commence formal engagements with the IMF for an economic programme.



Following the announcement, Ghana’s finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has come under intense pressure over the management of the economy.



But the IMF in response to the decision indicated its preparedness to assist Ghana on the path of its economic recovery.



In a social media post on July 1, the IMF Resident Representative for Ghana, Dr. Albert Touna-Mama, confirmed that the Ghanaian authorities have reached out to the Bretton Woods Institution.

He also mentioned that the Fund was ready to assist Ghana government to restore macroeconomic stability and safeguard debt sustainability for the country.



Watch the stream below:







