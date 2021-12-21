LIVESTREAMED: Parliament resumes sitting to vote on E-Levy Bill

Members of Parliament will Tuesday December 21 resume sitting to debate and vote on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy Bill.

The proposed levy contained in the 2022 budget seeks to impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money, inward remittances, ATM withdrawals among others.



The House went into chaos Monday night as lawmakers began to cast votes for the Electronic Transactions Levy Bill under a certificate of urgency.



The Bill has however been approved by the Finance Committee of Parliament and is to be tabled before the plenary amid other procedures.



The house on Friday, December 17, 2021, passed the Appropriations Bill after budget estimates for various Ministries, Departments and agencies were approved.

Meanwhile, it's yet to be known whether the House will resume the vote on the E-Levy Bill following the chaos that erupted Monday evening.



