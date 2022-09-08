LIVESTREAMED: The Accra SDGs Investment Fair

Source: Ministry of Finance

As the world rebuilds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders around the world face critical questions about a more sustainable future. Great minds think alike, but greater minds think together.

So join us to tackle these issues at the 2022 Accra SDGs Investment Fair!



The Accra SDGs Investment Fair is an exciting annual virtual forum designed to accelerate Ghana’s sustainable development goals, by bringing together government officials, captains of industry, investors, and thought-leaders.



Join riveting discussions on this year’s theme - “Investments In Green Enterprise Development: the Sustainable Pathway to Climate Resilient Growth.”



The Accra SDGs Investment Fair will be live on ZOOM on September 8th and 9th, from 10 am to 4 pm each day.



Register today for FREE at www.accrasdginvestmentfair.com

Accra SDGs Investment Fair is brought to you by, the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with:



the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the SDGs Advisory Unit from the Office of the President, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Private Enterprise Federation, Impact Investing Ghana, Social Enterprise Ghana



Watch the video below:



