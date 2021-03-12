LIVESTREAMING: 2021 Budget Statement presentation

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The majority leader in parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu is reading the 2021 budget and economic policy for the year on behalf of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who is currently in the United States to seek medical care.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a decision to allow the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to present the budget on behalf of the government today.
Some major issues to be highlighted are the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and how the country plans to bounce back post coronavirus era, state of roads, aviation, etc.
Watch a Livestream of the Budget reading below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Budget: Akufo-Addo appoints Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu caretaker Finance Minister
- Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reads 2021 budget today
- LIVE UPDATES: Osei-Kyei-Mensah presents 2021 Budget in absence of Ofori-Atta
- Ghana’s economy in very good health – Economist
- 2021 budget will rush Parliament - Terkper explains
- Read all related articles