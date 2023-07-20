0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: 2023 National Project Management Conference and Project Management Excellence Awards

Video Archive
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: NPMC & PMEA

The 2023 National Project Management Conference and Project Management Excellence Awards is the largest gathering of Project Management Professionals, Practitioners, and Changemakers in Ghana!

The theme for this year is “Driving Organisational Performance and Agility with Project Management.”

The 2-in-1 event is taking place from Thursday, 20th - Friday 21st July, 2023.

The venue is the Royal SENCHI Hotel and Resort

The serenity of a riverfront and greenery environment; the high-quality speakers and topics; the networking opportunities; the coveted awards night and all that comes with it are intended to empower delegates to make ideas a reality.



Source: NPMC & PMEA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out