LIVESTREAMING: AfCFTA Secretariat launches Pan African Payments & Settlement System

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat is holding a commercial launch of the Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) in Accra, Ghana.
PAPSS is a centralised payment and settlement infrastructure for intra-African trade and commerce payments.
The project is being developed in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank which seeks to facilitate payments as well as formalise some of the unrecorded trade due to prevalence of informal cross-border trade in Africa.
The system will also provide an alternative to current high-cost and lengthy correspondent banking relationships to facilitate trade among member countries of the free trade pact.
Watch the event below:
- Intra-African trade in industry, energy, mining others to increase by US$1 billion in value
- Businesses underperforming due to high production cost - AGI
- AU launches Centre for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development
- See AfCFTA as a game changer — US Ambassador to Ghana tells businesses
- Cost of borrowing is high – AfCFTA boss laments
- Read all related articles