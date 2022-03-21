0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: Bank of Ghana holds 105th MPC press conference

Video Archive
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee will on Monday, March 21, 2022, announce its decision on the monetary policy rate which is of keen interest to businesses and the private sector.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, who is also Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee, is expected to announce the policy rate which will influence the cost of credit in the country for the next three months of the year.

The 105th MPC meeting of the central bank was earlier set for March 23 to March 25 but had to be rescheduled a week earlier from Wednesday, March 16 to March 18, 2022.

For the meeting which took place last week, the Committee initiated proposals for the formulation of the central banks’ policies, provision of statistical data and economic advice.

At the central bank’s 104th meeting and first for this year, it kept is monetary policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Governor of the central bank, Dr Ernest Addison will announce the Committee's latest decision on the policy rate at a press conference in Accra.

Watch the stream below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Partey gifts Gabby Otchere-Darko Arsenal jersey
Anticipation high as Ghana announce squad for Nigeria games
AS Roma's Afena-Gyan heading home for Nigeria showdown
ECG goes after two companies engaged in illegal power theft for 12 months
Ashaiman donation ruckus: The facts according to Police and Barker-Vormawor
Ukraine president appeals to Russian public, says soldiers' bodies piling up
We will continue to resist rhetoric and advances of coup mongers – Akufo-Addo
People who opt to stay in villages have chosen poverty – Ken Agyapong
Pass E-Levy Bill now – NMC Chairman to Parliament
Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy
Related Articles: