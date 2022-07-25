LIVESTREAMING: Bank of Ghana holds 107th MPC press conference

The Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will on July 25, 2022 announce its decision taken on the policy rate for the next three months of the year.

This comes after the Committee held its 107th scheduled meeting of the year to review economic developments in the country from Wednesday, July 20 to Friday, July 22.



Ahead of the policy rate announcement, some economists and market watchers have called for an upward review of the policy rate from its current rate of 19 percent – a move they believe will respond to soaring inflation figures in the country.



BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison who is also Chairman of the MPC will announce the decision taken at a press conference in Accra.

