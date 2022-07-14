0
Business

LIVESTREAMING: Bawumia speaks on Ghana's decision to go to IMF

Bawumia 11.png Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to speak on Ghana's decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for support, today July 14.

This was disclosed by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko in a tweet.

The Vice President is currently speaking as a Guest of Honour at the official launch of an event organized by the Accra Business School and South East Technological University in Ireland.

