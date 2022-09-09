0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: Day 2 of the Accra SDGs Investment Fair

Video Archive
Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the world rebuilds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders around the world face critical questions about a more sustainable future. Great minds think alike, but greater minds think together.

So join us to tackle these issues at the 2022 Accra SDGs Investment Fair!

The Accra SDGs Investment Fair is an exciting annual virtual forum designed to accelerate Ghana’s sustainable development goals, by bringing together government officials, captains of industry, investors, and thought-leaders.

Join riveting discussions on this year’s theme - “Investments In Green Enterprise Development: the Sustainable Pathway to Climate Resilient Growth.”

The Accra SDGs Investment Fair will be live on ZOOM on September 8th and 9th, from 10 am to 4 pm each day.

Register today for FREE at www.accrasdginvestmentfair.com

Accra SDGs Investment Fair is brought to you by, the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with:

the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the SDGs Advisory Unit from the Office of the President, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Private Enterprise Federation, Impact Investing Ghana, Social Enterprise Ghana

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges