LIVESTREAMING: Dr Bawumia launches national Electronic Pharmacy platform

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is launching the national Electronic Pharmacy Platform in Accra.

Also known as the e-pharmacy, the platform seeks to ensure inclusive pharmaceutical care in Ghana. It would also lead to the full operationalisation of a digital platform for providing pharmaceutical services across the country.

The process would have the pharmaceutical companies converge on one digital platform to address the difficulties of roaming and looking for medicines, ensure competitive pricing and sale of genuine medicines to the public.

The e-pharmacy platform aims at addressing four key concerns of health; improving pharmacists to patient ratio, improve confidentiality of health information and privacy of patients’ medical records and minimising counterfeit and sub-standard medication in the country.

Watch the stream below:

