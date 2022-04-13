0
LIVESTREAMING: Energy Minister meets the press

NAPO Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Happening now at the Information Ministry, the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has met the press to address the intermittent power crisis and other developments in his sector.

This comes after the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced some parts of Accra will experience power outrages from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

According to a statement issued, the outages are due to the reconstruction works on power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to the Mallam junction substation being undertaken GRIDCo.

Watch the live stream here:

