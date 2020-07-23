Business News

LIVESTREAMING: Finance Minister presents 2020 mid-year budget in parliament

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, this morning at 10.00am will present the mid-year budget for 2020 to Parliament.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s appearance in parliament is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



The budget reading is to give an overview of the macroeconomic development of government over the past 6 months and that for the rest of the financial year.



The presentation is expected to inform Ghanaians and business entities government’s plan to revive the economy which is plunging due to the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, among other dignitaries are expected to be present for the budget reading in Parliament.



Follow GhanaWeb’s livestreaming below:

