LIVESTREAMING: Finance Minister provides Monthly Economic Update

Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

The Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, is set to provide key updates on the Ghanaian economy.

Dubbed the 'Monthly Economic Update' organised by the ministry, the finance minister will share government interventions towards economic stability.



Ghana is currently under the IMF-ECF programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and sustainable debt levels. The country has so far accessed about US$600 million in bailout from the IMF.



The government is now awaiting to clinch an agreement with external creditors and bondholders for a debt restructuring which will pave the way for the next tranche disbursement from the Fund.

Dr. Amin Adam will provide updates on the economy from the Ministry of Finance in Accra.



Watch the stream below:



