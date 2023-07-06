0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: GIPC holds Economic Counsellors' Dialogue

Video Archive
Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ninth edition of the Economic Counsellors' Dialogue organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is taking place in Accra.

The Economic Counsellors' Dialogue is an annual event organized by the Centre to engage economic, commercial and trade counsellors' of various diplomatic missions serving in Ghana.

It also provides a platform for enhancing commercial bilateral relations between Ghana and foreign investors.

Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant will deliver a presentation on Ghana's position on commercial bilateral relations, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows and more along with other invited guests and speakers.

Watch the stream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Related Articles: