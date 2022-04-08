LIVESTREAMING: Ghana Beverage Awards 2021

Flyer of the award ceremony

The 2021 edition of Ghana Beverage Awards is LIVE with major industry players in attendance.

The event is taking place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.



The organizers, Global Media Alliance, and partners have gathered to award the major players in the industry.



The scheme, first launched in 2017, continues to provide an interactional platform for industry players and relevant stakeholders.



In accordance with its theme, “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry” the scheme has proven phenomenal in ensuring the industry players are abreast with the latest industry trends whiles abiding by the highest standards in the production and delivery of their goods and services.



Watch the livestream below:





About Ghana Beverages Awards (GBA)



The Ghanaian beverage industry is a major contributor to the nation’s economic development. Over the years, it has grown to accommodate beverages of foreign origin without comprising on meeting the nutritional needs of Ghanaians whiles keeping them refreshed.



With the aim to recognize and celebrate the beverage industry and its stakeholders, Global Media Alliance instituted the prestigious Ghana Beverage Awards.



GBA has experienced growth and continues to innovate to excite its patrons. Its eventful industry tour and beverage segment on selected media channels introduced in 2020 in the fourth edition in a lead up to the awards night, have been instrumental in enhancing public knowledge on the various beverage brands and the beverage industry in general.



The onset of COVID19 and its attendant restrictions on social gatherings provided the scheme with opportunity to innovate and prove its resilience whiles re-iterating its commitment to championing excellence in the beverage industry;



Thus, the fourth & fifth editions of the awards scheme were held virtually without losing the prominence and prestige associated with the awards.



In its sixth year, GBA is nothing short of a local brand with a touch of class.



Indeed, it has cemented its position as the reference point for identifying beverage companies who are in touch with their markets and are contributing significantly to the Ghanaian economy.