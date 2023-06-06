0
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit 2023

Video Archive
Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The third edition of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit (GHIOS), which is taking place over two days at the London Hilton on Park Lane, on 6th & 7th June 2023.

This year’s GHIOS will have Ghana’s Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its keynote speaker, as he leads a delegation of industry captains and business leaders to showcase why Ghana should be the number one choice for investors considering doing business in Africa.

Watch the livestream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong