LIVESTREAMING: Government holds National Energy Transition Forum

The forum which is on the theme; 'Moving Ghana towards a net-zero future'

Government through the Ministry of Energy is holding the National Energy Transition Forum on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in Accra.

The forum which is on the theme; 'Moving Ghana towards a net-zero future' is aimed at proffering solutions for Ghana's energy drive and efforts towards sustainable energy.



Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and Minister of Environment Science and Technology, Dr Kwaku Afriyie are all expected to deliver speeches at the event.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is also guest speaker of the event.

Watch the stream below:



