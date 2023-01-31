1
Menu
Business

LIVESTREAMING: Government launches National Rental Assistance Scheme

Video Archive
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government in 2022 hinted at plans to roll out National Rental Assistance Scheme to support lower-income earners to have decent rented accommodation in the country.

The move comes on the back of governing New Patriotic Party's pledge made in its 2020 manifesto to pay rent advances of Ghanaian youth in its second term to in the short term cushion the youth from the problem of high rent and long rent advances.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia earlier explained that under the National Rent Allowance Scheme, loans will be granted to the youth to allow them to pay their rent allowance to their respective landlords which will later be deducted on a monthly basis.

Watch a stream of the event below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP