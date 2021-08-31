LIVESTREAMING: ISSER holds dialogue on National Development Banks and financing

The Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) is this morning holding a dialogue on the topic; National Development Banks and Sustainable Financing in Ghana.

The dialogue will feature a presentation by a leading expert in the field of development financing from the Ministry of Finance, Sampson Akligoh.



Director of Research at ISSER, Prof Peter Peter Quartey along with Prof. Joshua Abor, Managing Director of Agriculture Development Bank Dr. John Kofi Mensha, Dr Vera Fiador and others are billed to make presentations on the establishment of the National Development Bank and financing modules as contained in Government's budget.

Watch the stream below:



