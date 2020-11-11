LIVESTREAMING: Institute of Energy Security holds dialogue on party manifestos

The dialouge will tackle issues related to renewable energy

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) is holding a dialogue on the manifestos by the various political parties with a focus on the energy sector.

The dialogue, according to the institute is expected to offer Ghanaians with a deeper understanding of the various policy provisions for the energy sector.



It will also tackle issues on renewable energy as well as discuss manifestos of the various political parties in the country.



Executive Director of IES, Nana Amoasi VII will address participants at the dialogue.

A panel session will also be held with experts in the renewable and energy sector across the globe.



Join the feed below:



