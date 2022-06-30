0
LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama speaks on the state of Ghana's economy

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is speaking on the state of Ghana's economy at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre (GECC) in Accra.

Since the start of this year, Ghana has been faced with economic challenges due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflicts, huge debt burden, fuel price hikes amongst others.

Although the government has adopted a number of measures such as revenue generation mobilisation, expenditure cuts and others, there are renewed concerns that the measures are so far not yielding the expected results.

Watch the stream below:

