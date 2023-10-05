LIVESTREAMING: MTN Business Executive Breakfast Series

MTN Business Ghana will hold its 2nd Business Executive Breakfast Meeting today, 5th October under the theme “Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation for SMEs”.

Key industry players and experts will discuss and share knowledge, exchange ideas, push for policy formulation and collaborate on cybersecurity and digital transformation for SMEs.



Speakers at the session will include Dr. Albert Antwi-Bediako, Director General, Cyber Security Authority, C.K. Bruce, CEO of Innovare Ghana, Jacqueline Hanson Kotei, Senior Manager, Enterprise information security& Governance, MTN Ghana.

Watch the stream below:



