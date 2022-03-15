0
LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Energy face Public Accounts Committee

James Klutse Avedzi,121.png James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is holding a hearing session for various Ministries and Agencies of government.

For Tuesday, March 15, the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Transport are before the Committee to render an account and report of their various dealings to a bi-partisan committee.

Sector Ministers and heads of agencies and institutions are facing questions with regard to audits of public organisations.

The Public Accounts Committee is Chaired by James Klutse Avedzi.

Watch a stream below:

