LIVESTREAMING: Ofori-Atta speaks on e-levy, agyapa deal

Finance minister Ken Ofori Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to make an announcement today December 6, 2021 in relation to concerns raised about the 2022 budget statement, GhanaWeb Business has learnt.

Over the past few weeks, there has been contention in Parliament amid heated debt and criticism over the rejection of the 2022 budget statement on November 26, 2021 and subsequent approval of the same budget on November 30, 2021.



According to sources familiar with the announcement, the finance minister will address the country this afternoon and later head to parliament in the course of this week to deliver a presentation before the House.