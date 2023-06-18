LIVESTREAMING: Ofori-Atta updates Ghanaians on IMF deal, economy

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Minter of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, would be updating Ghanaians on the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.
The Executive Board of the IMF unanimously approved the $3 billion bailout for Ghana at a meeting on Wednesday [May 17, 2023] in Washington.
$600 million out of the $3 billion loan was disbursed on the day of the approval of the bailout, and $350 million would be disbursed every six months for the three-year programme.
The $350 is, however, subject to the government of Ghana meeting stated targets and conditions.
