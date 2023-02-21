LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Deputy Trade Minister-designate Stephen Amoah

Deputy Trade Minister-designate Dr. Stephen Amoah is being vetted before Parliament's Appointment Committee.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond as the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah to serve as the deputy.



MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture. He has since completed his vetting process.



Meanwhile, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who was nominated as minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has also completed his vetting.

Watch the stream below:







