LIVESTREAMING: Public Accounts Committee hearing of National Petroleum Authority

Mustapha Hamid1212113131121113.png Mustapha Hamid is the NPA boss

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority is currently facing the Public Accounts Committee.

The Committee began its sitting on January 16, 2023, and will continue till February 10, 2023.

PAC's obligation is to scrutinize the various sectors and ministries according to the Auditor-General's report.

NPA's boss, Mustapha Hamid, and the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh are currently facing the committee on dealings in the sector.

