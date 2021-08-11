LIVESTREAMING: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to watch and what to expect

Source: Samsung

Tech and smartphone lovers are getting ready with excitement as Samsung is set to open the next chapter in foldable innovation on August 11, 2021.

It is expected that Samsung will unveil its new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 at the upcoming global Galaxy Unpacked event which will be streamed online and on television (TV3) across Ghana at 1:45 pm on Wednesday.



Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations Samsung users have come to love and expect.



From iconic design to immersive entertainment, the New Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold will give users a unique way to work, watch, and play.

Samsung is also expected to show off some new wearable devices—including a new Wear OS smartwatch.



Whether you’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what’s next from Samsung or you’re simply in the market for something new, you might want to tune in.



