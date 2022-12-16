0
LPG has become expensive but we cannot be blamed – Operator

Gas Cylinder Lpg File Photo

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Mr. Algred Gbeho, a business operator in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) business, has stated that operators in the business are not to blame for the country’s high gas prices.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said that due to a lack of gas, several citizens are reverting to the use of charcoal.

He stated that residents in areas such as Nkwanta South are unable to purchase LPG.

“A number of residents are unable to purchase LPG. It is pricey. We wished it were cheaper so that everyone could afford it, but that is not the case. Since 2021, the price of LPG has skyrocketed.”

