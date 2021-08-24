LPG operators to know their fate as govt takes final decision on ban in September

Government instituted the ban in 2017 after a gas explosion occurred at the Atomic Junction

Government through the Ministry of Energy is expected to meet with the National Petroleum Authority in September this year to address the lifting of a ban on the construction of new Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets.



This comes after government in 2017 instituted a ban on new LPG refill outlets following a massive gas explosion at Madina - Atomic Junction in Accra.

According to Lawrence Apalsee, Chief Director at the Energy Ministry, the meeting seeks to finalize a Cabinet memo towards lifting the ban and address teething concerns of LPG operators.



“Within the first week of September, we are going to finalize a cabinet memo on the lifting of the ban on LPG refilling plants. We will meet with NPA and iron out the differences on it and roll it out,” Apalsee disclosed this in an interaction with Joy Business at Kpone.



He added that with the introduction of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model (CRM), government will soon address concerns on how the programme will be rolled out such as new refilling plants.