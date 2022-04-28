'Labour welfare does not concern managers of the economy' - Organized Labour asserts

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Workers angry than never before, Organized Labour

Bridge the salary gap between SOEs, political appointees and ordinary workers, Organized Labour



The state will suffer if productivity dwindles, Christian Adinkra



Organized Labour has accused government of not having their welfare at heart.



According to a member of 2022 May Day Publicity Committee for organized labour, Christian Yaw Adinkra, the workers are angry and are ready to demonstrate over the poor working conditions.



According to him, public sector workers are paid averagely GH¢1,800 a month whereas about 50% earn below GH¢1,200 per month.



He noted that the country will run at a loss if nothing is done about this growing development.

Mr Adinkra in an interview with Accra-based TV3 said productivity drops as workers are not motivated to work hard.



“Labour is angry now more than ever. If the huge salary disparities between CEO’s of State Owned Enterprises, political appointees and the ordinary Ghanaian worker are not addressed, then there will be dire consequences on the state. It seems labour welfare does not concern the manager of the economy,” he said.



“If the welfare of the worker turns to warfare, productivity dwindles and the state suffers,” Mr. Adinkra stressed.



Already, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced their intention to embark on an industrial strike if salaries of government employees are not increased by 20%.



They also demanded a conducive working conditions for government employees.



General Secretary of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah noted that the public sector workers salaries need to witness an increase to meet the rising rate of inflation in the country.